Mike Pence, former US VP and presidential hopeful, visits Ukraine

Former US President Mike Pence, who is running for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election, made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Thursday to meet with the country's president Volodymyr Zelensky, NBC News reported.

Visiting Ukraine "just steels my resolve to do my part, to continue to call for strong American support for our Ukrainian friends and allies," Pence told NBC News in an interview from Kyiv. He is the first Republican presidential candidate to meet with Zelensky during the campaign.