Christine King Farris, sister of Martin Luther King Jr, dies aged 95

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 29, 2023 21:03

Christine King Farris, the sister of slain US civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr and a prominent activist herself, died on Thursday at the age of 95, the King Center said.

Farris died peacefully in Atlanta, Georgia, with her family by her side, according to the King Center, of which she was a founding board member.

Farris participated in historic events of the civil rights movement, including the 1965 march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, and the "March Against Fear" in Mississippi in 1966.

Chinese spy balloon did not collect information over US -Pentagon
By REUTERS
06/29/2023 10:12 PM
Judge rejects Trump bid to dismiss Carroll's 1st defamation lawsuit
By REUTERS
06/29/2023 10:04 PM
US State Dept says it condemns burning of Quran in Sweden
By REUTERS
06/29/2023 09:16 PM
Russian Patriarch: we can avert 'negative political developments'
By REUTERS
06/29/2023 07:38 PM
Anti-judicial reform protesters block the Ayalon Highway
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/29/2023 07:24 PM
Child and mother found after falling overboard from Baltic ferry
By REUTERS
06/29/2023 06:46 PM
Mike Pence, former US VP and presidential hopeful, visits Ukraine
By REUTERS
06/29/2023 05:54 PM
WATCH: Defense Ministry clears massive minefield in Golan Heights
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/29/2023 04:33 PM
British woman says Israeli filmed her having sex - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/29/2023 04:20 PM
Personal trainer indicted for sexual assault of minor client
By MICHAEL STARR
06/29/2023 04:03 PM
Two people killed in Russian shelling of Ukraine's Kherson - governor
By REUTERS
06/29/2023 03:56 PM
Attempted Temple Mount stabber convicted
By MICHAEL STARR
06/29/2023 03:49 PM
Shooting reported in northern Israel, 1 wounded
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/29/2023 01:43 PM
Kremlin says majority of Russians support Putin and military action
By REUTERS
06/29/2023 01:13 PM
Milchan testimony for Netanyahu trial continues into 5th day
By MICHAEL STARR
06/29/2023 12:22 PM
