12 Haredi protesters arrested for breaking into a military prison

12 protesters were arrested Thursday night for breaking into a military prison near Kfar Yona, according to Israeli media.

Ultra-orthodox protesters were holding a demonstration against the arrest of a young woman suspected of evading duty, after she did not report for military service.

During the demonstration, some of them broke into the compound itself, 12 of them were arrested and handed over to the police for questioning.

Roughly 200 protesters were present, police present at the scene repelled the demonstrators from the entrance of the prison facility, according to Israeli media.