A soldier was recorded vandalizing a Palestinian vehicle in Kfar Kiryat near Nablus on Friday. The incident occurred during a routine patrol, according to Israeli media.
In the video the soldier is seen partially dressed in uniform and carrying an IDF M-16 assault rifle. The soldier approaches the car with an object in his hand and gives several blows to the window until the glass shatters.
I"This is a serious incident that is not consistent with the values of the IDF and what is expected of its soldiers. The incident has been reported to the military police who are considering opening an investigation," said an IDF spokesperson.