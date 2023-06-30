A soldier was recorded vandalizing a Palestinian vehicle in Kfar Kiryat near Nablus on Friday. The incident occurred during a routine patrol, according to Israeli media.

In the video the soldier is seen partially dressed in uniform and carrying an IDF M-16 assault rifle. The soldier approaches the car with an object in his hand and gives several blows to the window until the glass shatters.

I"This is a serious incident that is not consistent with the values ​​of the IDF and what is expected of its soldiers. The incident has been reported to the military police who are considering opening an investigation," said an IDF spokesperson.