Palestinian prisoners affairs minister killed in West Bank car crash

Qadri Abu Bakr, the Palestinian Authority's prisoners affairs minister, died in a traffic collision in the West Bank near Ariel Saturday afternoon, according to reports from Israeli and Palestinian media.

Two others were reportedly critically injured in a collision between two Palestinian vehicles on Saturday on Road 505, from Ariel to Tapuach junction. Magen David Adom paramedics gave them medical treatment.

Three more people were injured in the accident. All the injured were evacuated by the Red Crescent to territory under the control of the Palestinian Authority.

This is a developing story.