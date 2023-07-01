The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
CIA director: Wagner mutiny shows damage Putin has done to Russia

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 1, 2023 18:49

US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns said on Saturday that the armed mutiny by mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin had shown the corrosive effect on Russia of President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.

"It is striking that Prigozhin preceded his actions with a scathing indictment of the Kremlin's mendacious rationale for the invasion of Ukraine and of the Russian military leadership's conduct of the war," Burns, a former U.S. ambassador to Moscow, said in a lecture to Britain's Ditchley Foundation in Oxfordshire, England.

"The impact of those words and those actions will play out for some time - a vivid reminder of the corrosive effect of Putin's war on his own society and his own regime."

Burns cast the mutiny as an "armed challenge to the Russian state" but said it was an "internal Russian affair in which the United States has had and will have no part."

Lukashenko signs law allowing Belarus to ban unfriendly countries' media
By REUTERS
07/01/2023 04:39 PM
Palestinian prisoners affairs minister killed in West Bank car crash
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/01/2023 04:07 PM
Dutch king apologizes for Netherlands' historic role in slavery
By REUTERS
07/01/2023 03:51 PM
Kremlin: Palestinian president expresses support for Putin in phone call
By REUTERS
07/01/2023 01:34 PM
Chinese military delegation visited UK, France - ministry
By REUTERS
07/01/2023 10:38 AM
25 people killed in bus fire in India
By REUTERS
07/01/2023 04:26 AM
Two Palestinians injured by gunfire near Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/01/2023 12:24 AM
Blinken thanks Saudi foreign minister for support
By REUTERS
06/30/2023 11:59 PM
Seven people injured in car accident near Beersheba
By Arnold Nataev/Maariv
06/30/2023 11:42 PM
Poland fears Wagner in Belarus could destabilize region
By REUTERS
06/30/2023 11:02 PM
Russia bans Polish cargo transport trucks, some exceptions-TASS
By REUTERS
06/30/2023 10:00 PM
US State Dept. review of Afghan evacuation slams Biden, Trump
By REUTERS
06/30/2023 09:40 PM
Ukrainian counteroffensive slower than predicted, but advancing - Milley
By REUTERS
06/30/2023 08:43 PM
IDF soldier recorded smash car window Palestinian village during patrol
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2023 08:15 PM
Biden calls Supreme Court student loan ruling disappointing and wrong
By REUTERS
06/30/2023 08:03 PM
