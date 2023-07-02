The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Israel Police officer charged for filming couples having sex in parking lots

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JULY 2, 2023 12:28

A police officer was indicted for filming couples having sex in parking lots and while searching the bodies of women that he stopped for alleged traffic violations, the Police Internal Investigations Unit said on Sunday morning. 

Dahish Ktima is alleged to have approached almost a dozen couples who were in the midst of coitus and photographed them with his cellphone from 2020-2022. He would film the couples, and often interrupt and photograph them while demanding identification. 

The officer would allegedly stop women for traffic violations, then search them while filming. He is accused of approaching and questioning women in other situations, such as when they were sunbathing. In all these incidents, Ktima did not issue fines, or check police systems, or record the incidents.

Netanyahu trial: Milchan testimony continues for sixth day
By MICHAEL STARR
07/02/2023 12:37 PM
Prigozhin-controlled Russian media group shuts amid mutiny fallout
By REUTERS
07/02/2023 12:21 PM
Israel condemns 'antisemitic' riots in France, Netanyahu says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/02/2023 11:54 AM
Poland to bolster security forces on border with Belarus
By REUTERS
07/02/2023 11:44 AM
Jerusalem man arrested for sexual assault of little girls at playground
By MICHAEL STARR
07/02/2023 09:57 AM
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Tonga region - EMSC
By REUTERS
07/02/2023 06:11 AM
Plane lands safely in emergency landing at Ben-Gurion Airport
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/02/2023 12:08 AM
CIA's Burns: US needs to de-risk and diversify away from China
By REUTERS
07/01/2023 07:44 PM
Lukashenko signs law allowing Belarus to ban unfriendly countries' media
By REUTERS
07/01/2023 04:39 PM
Palestinian prisoners affairs minister killed in West Bank car crash
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/01/2023 04:07 PM
Dutch king apologizes for Netherlands' historic role in slavery
By REUTERS
07/01/2023 03:51 PM
Kremlin: Palestinian president expresses support for Putin in phone call
By REUTERS
07/01/2023 01:34 PM
Chinese military delegation visited UK, France - ministry
By REUTERS
07/01/2023 10:38 AM
25 people killed in bus fire in India
By REUTERS
07/01/2023 04:26 AM
Two Palestinians injured by gunfire near Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/01/2023 12:24 AM
