A police officer was indicted for filming couples having sex in parking lots and while searching the bodies of women that he stopped for alleged traffic violations, the Police Internal Investigations Unit said on Sunday morning.

Dahish Ktima is alleged to have approached almost a dozen couples who were in the midst of coitus and photographed them with his cellphone from 2020-2022. He would film the couples, and often interrupt and photograph them while demanding identification.

The officer would allegedly stop women for traffic violations, then search them while filming. He is accused of approaching and questioning women in other situations, such as when they were sunbathing. In all these incidents, Ktima did not issue fines, or check police systems, or record the incidents.