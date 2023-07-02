Israeli teen who beat, filmed sex assault victim indicted

A teenager who beat and filmed his sexual assault victim was indicted on Sunday, the South District Attorney's Office announced on Sunday.

The 17-year-old engaged with a 13-year-old on Instagram, and later met her in her neighborhood. The accused forced the girl to perform sexual acts on him, and every time she resisted he hit or choked her. He attempted to rape her, but she resisted him. Parts of the attack were filmed by the suspect. He later asked to meet with him so he could apologize, but he again forced her to perform sex acts on him when they did meet.

In a separate incident, the accused photographed a 16-year-old without her consent while she performed sex acts on him.