Four Palestinians break in to Joseph's tomb, vandalizing it

Four Palestinians broke into Joseph's tomb late Monday night and vandalized it which caused damage to the site, according to Walla.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan said, "Only the State of Israel can safeguard Joseph's Tomb. Neglecting the tomb has been a failure that needs to be corrected."

Shehab Agency, a news group focusing on Palestinian affairs, tweeted footage of the vandalism. In the tweet, they wrote "video| Young men destroy Joseph's grave, east of Nablus, in response to the occupation's crimes in Jenin."

فيديو| شبان يحطمون قبر يوسف شرق نابلس، ردا على جرائم الاحتلال في جنين. pic.twitter.com/bgSGGTl0Ez — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) July 3, 2023

This is a developing story.