Yellen, China's ambassador held 'frank and productive' discussion - US

US Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen and Xie Fang, China's ambassador to the United States, met on Monday ahead of Yellen's scheduled visit to Beijing this week, according to a statement from the US Department of Treasury.

Yellen and Xie held a "frank and productive discussion" that covered global and bilateral issues, the statement said.

Xie expressed China's concerns on economic and trade issues and asked the United States to take action to resolve them, according to state media broadcaster CCTV.

He also expressed hope that the United States and China will eliminate interference while strengthening dialogue, CCTV said.