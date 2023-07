Batya Dayan, the director of a preschool in Kiryat Malachi, was convicted on Tuesday for abusing and assaulting toddlers in the preschool in over distinct 50 incidents, according to Israeli media. Dayan confessed to the acts and was convicted by a district court in Beersheba under the charge of assault.

According to the indictment, Dayan slapped, pushed, hit, and threw the toddlers. She would also leave them unattended.