IDF Chief of Staff: 'No safe haven for terrorists'

Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi recently made a statement about the current operation in Jenin, stating: "We know how to enter wherever we want, whenever required, and at the time we choose. There will be no safe haven for terrorists - whoever escaped today, we will make sure to find them tomorrow.

"I met with the forces on the ground yesterday and today - young and old, regular [army] and reservists - motivated and eager to perform their duties with great professionalism in a very impressive manner."