Judicial reform protesters demonstrate outside Har Hamor yeshiva

Dozens of protesters against the proposed Israeli judicial reform gathered for a demonstration outside Rabbi Tzvi Thau's Har Hamor yeshiva in Jerusalem Wednesday, Israeli media reported.

The protesters said that "The yeshiva symbolizes the dangerous and messianic trend in the country that is leading the judicial coup. Their vision for Israel is alarming and terrifying, which depicts a halachic state based on Jewish supremacy."

Thau and the Har Hamor yeshiva are associated with the right-wing religious Zionist movement in Israel, with Thau being the spiritual leader of the far-right Noam Party.

