Pentagon to tighten controls on classified information after leak

The Pentagon announced on Wednesday plans to tighten controls on top secret information following an alleged leak incident that saw an airman arrested in April and later indicted on accusations of posting classified documents on the messaging app Discord.

Following a 45-day review, the Pentagon said the new measures included appointment of "Top Secret Control Officers," establishment of a new office for insider threats and plans for electronic device detection systems in top secret work areas.

Jack Douglas Teixeira, 21, of North Dighton, Massachusetts, was indicted on six counts of willful retention and transmission of classified information relating to national defense in June.