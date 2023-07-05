Russia has opened a criminal case after a prominent female journalist and a lawyer were brutally attacked in Russian republic of Chechnya, Russian Investigative Committee reported on Wednesday.

"Currently, the investigation team is conducting a set of investigative actions and search measures aimed at establishing individuals involved in this crime and all the circumstances of the incident," the statement said.

Yelena Milashina, a well-known journalist for the Novaya Gazeta newspaper, was traveling to the Chechen capital Grozny from the local airport with Alexander Nemov, a lawyer, when they were attacked a day earlier. The two were beaten, and threatened with guns. Now both are in a Moscow hospital.