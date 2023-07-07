The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Pride flags torched in Hod Hasharon, sparking larger fire - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 7, 2023 14:26

Updated: JULY 7, 2023 14:27

A young man in Hod Hasharon is suspected of torching LGBTQ Pride flags in the city on Friday, sparking a larger fire in the truck the flags were being carried in, according to the city's mayor, Amir Kochavi.

The municipality has ordered more Pride flags in response to the incident and has filed a complaint with police.

"In the last month we have witnessed incitement for its own sake against education for equality and inclusion, and incitement in disguise, by those who 'only explain' that 'there is already equality and there is no need to hang a flag that offends,'" wrote Kochavi on Facebook. "A flag does not hurt. Deliberate and dangerous arson does."

"On the evening of the 17th of Tammuz, a day remembered for the breaching of the Jerusalem wall which finally led to the destruction of the Second Temple, due to baseless hatred, a violent young man chose a path that no fast would atone for and caused serious damage to property, an immediate danger to human life, and a violent attack on the values of tolerance, diversity and community - our values."

Hamas banner hung on Temple Mount during Friday prayers - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/07/2023 02:24 PM
Iraq opens investigation into disappearance of Israeli citizen Tsurkov
By REUTERS
07/07/2023 11:57 AM
Protesters gather in front of Idit Silman's home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/07/2023 10:31 AM
Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch satellite internet service in Mongolia
By REUTERS
07/07/2023 09:36 AM
IDF maps home of Kedumim terrorist ahead of demolition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/07/2023 09:36 AM
Fire in Milan retirement home kills 6 people, injures 81 - reports
By REUTERS
07/07/2023 07:52 AM
Tesla starts to lay off some workers at China factory - Bloomberg News
By REUTERS
07/07/2023 06:27 AM
China hopes US will take 'concrete actions' for healthy trade relations
By REUTERS
07/07/2023 05:38 AM
Iran seizes tanker with 900 tons of 'smuggled fuel' - Iranian media
By REUTERS
07/07/2023 04:37 AM
No democracy and no equality in Israel - Smotrich
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/07/2023 04:35 AM
Rights group urges Tunisia to halt expulsions of African migrants
By REUTERS
07/07/2023 03:34 AM
Man in serious condition following violent incident in Jaljulia
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/07/2023 01:45 AM
Zelensky says Ukraine needs concrete solutions, signal at NATO summit
By REUTERS
07/06/2023 11:44 PM
US, Canadian authorities warn about rising use of Truebot malware
By REUTERS
07/06/2023 08:34 PM
OceanGate suspends operations after Titanic tourist sub implosion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/06/2023 07:59 PM
