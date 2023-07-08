The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Brazil building collapse leaves five dead, eight still missing

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 8, 2023 02:19

A building collapsed on Friday in Brazil's northeastern state of Pernambuco, leaving at least five dead and eight others missing, civil defense authorities said.

The state's civil defense secretary said that as of 7 p.m. (2200 GMT) on Friday, four people had been rescued alive from the rubble of the building in the Janga neighborhood in the outskirts of state capital Recife.

The Pernambuco government said on social media that eight teams had been dispatched to the site after civil defense learned of the collapse at 6:35 a.m. (0935 GMT).

It was unclear what caused the collapse. Recife, a coastal city of some 1.5 million people, has been grappling with heavy rains in recent days.

The city and its metropolitan region were put under "state of attention" on Friday, which represents "moderate to high risk," the government said.

Ukraine's counter-offensive slower than expected, but too soon to judge
By REUTERS
07/07/2023 10:36 PM
Not clear why Iran is attacking civilian ships- Pentagon official
By REUTERS
07/07/2023 10:22 PM
White House says no clear way to how to return reporter from Russia
By REUTERS
07/07/2023 09:31 PM
Baltimore police arrest suspect in mass shooting at block party
By REUTERS
07/07/2023 07:17 PM
UK's Cleverly: Russia must not endanger Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant safety
By REUTERS
07/07/2023 05:42 PM
One person killed in Lebanon shooting, security source says
By REUTERS
07/07/2023 02:46 PM
Pride flags torched in Hod Hasharon, sparking larger fire - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/07/2023 02:26 PM
Police remove Hamas banner hung on Temple Mount - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/07/2023 02:24 PM
Iraq opens investigation into disappearance of Israeli citizen Tsurkov
By REUTERS
07/07/2023 11:57 AM
Protesters gather in front of Idit Silman's home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/07/2023 10:31 AM
Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch satellite internet service in Mongolia
By REUTERS
07/07/2023 09:36 AM
IDF maps home of Kedumim terrorist ahead of demolition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/07/2023 09:36 AM
Fire in Milan retirement home kills 6 people, injures 81 - reports
By REUTERS
07/07/2023 07:52 AM
Tesla starts to lay off some workers at China factory - Bloomberg News
By REUTERS
07/07/2023 06:27 AM
China hopes US will take 'concrete actions' for healthy trade relations
By REUTERS
07/07/2023 05:38 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by