A man in Tel Aviv was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Menachem Begin road on Saturday, according to Hebrew media.

The rider, reportedly a 30-year-old man, suffered a serious head injury and was pronounced dead by MDA first responders.

"The rider was lying next to the bike unconscious with a severe, bleeding head injury. We performed medical tests but he was without signs of life and we had no choice but to determine his death," said an MDA paramedic, according to Maariv.