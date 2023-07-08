The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Russian artillery shelling kills 8 civilians in Ukraine's Lyman - governor

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 8, 2023 12:30

Updated: JULY 8, 2023 22:35

Russian artillery shelling killed at least eight civilians and wounded another five in Lyman in Ukraine's Donetsk region on Saturday, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the regional governor, said.

Kyrylenko said the shelling took place at about 10 a.m. (0700 GMT) and a residential area in the small city was hit.

"A house and a shop were damaged. Police are working on the site," he said on the Telegram messaging app.

The city of Lyman is a key railway junction in the eastern Donetsk region. The Ukrainian military said in its daily military update that it had repelled Russian troops' assault attempts near Lyman.

