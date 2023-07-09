Yellen says China, US have made some progress

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday she believes China and US have made some progress and can have a healthy relationship.Ending a visit that included 10 hours of meetings with senior Chinese officials, Yellen said she told them that if the US moves ahead with curbs on outbound investment, it would be done in transparent, narrowly targeted way with a rule-making process.console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else{console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script"); var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); } Yellen said she feels confident that the US, China will have more frequent contact in the future.