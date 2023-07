A 60-year-old woman was found lifeless on Bar Kochba beach in Ashkelon, according to Hebrew media sources. Magen David Adom (MDA) first responders attempted CPR on the woman before pronouncing her death.

"When we arrived at the scene, we saw the woman lying unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing, with a severe injury to her body," An MDA paramedic said. "We immediately started advanced resuscitation procedures, but in the end, we had to declare her death."