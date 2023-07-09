The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Palestinians accuse settlers of torching farm land near Eli - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 9, 2023 16:39

Palestinian media reported that Israeli settlers torched agricultural land near the Palestinian village of Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya near Eli in the West Bank on Sunday, publishing footage of a section of land on fire.

The report has not yet been confirmed by Israeli or Palestinian authorities. The Palestinian village was torched after a deadly terrorist attack near Eli last month.

Multiple Israelis cannot be reached in India due to storms, floods
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2023 11:09 AM
NATO policy increases risk of conflict with Russia - Russian diplomat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2023 09:40 AM
Lebanese officials reject Israeli demand to remove Hezbollah tent
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2023 09:17 AM
US discussed support for Turkish military modernization with counterpart
By REUTERS
07/11/2023 05:35 AM
US Sen. Menendez talks with Biden administration on F-16 sales to Turkey
By REUTERS
07/11/2023 01:28 AM
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes North Atlantic Ocean
By REUTERS
07/10/2023 11:46 PM
Ma'aleh Adumim resident indicted for allegedly sexually abusing girls
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/10/2023 10:09 PM
Mobilisation official in Russian city of Krasnodar has been killed -TASS
By REUTERS
07/10/2023 09:18 PM
Israel Police seize 95 pistols, air rifles at a store in Ramat Gan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/10/2023 07:45 PM
NATO allies agree regional plans for defense against Russian attack
By REUTERS
07/10/2023 07:16 PM
Israeli injured in apparent stabbing after entering Palestinian village
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/10/2023 06:26 PM
Israel Police arrest woman for abusing daycare children
By Walla!
07/10/2023 05:36 PM
Palestinian terror group says it fired 2 rockets at Israeli settlement
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
07/10/2023 04:58 PM
Gallant signs off on holding Israeli suspect in administrative detention
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/10/2023 04:23 PM
Germany's Scholz: Israel-style security is 1 of many options for Ukraine
By REUTERS
07/10/2023 04:08 PM
