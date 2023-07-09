Palestinians accuse settlers of torching farm land near Eli - report

Palestinian media reported that Israeli settlers torched agricultural land near the Palestinian village of Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya near Eli in the West Bank on Sunday, publishing footage of a section of land on fire.

متابعة صفا| مستوطنون يحرقون عشرات الدونمات الزراعية في قرية اللبن الشرقية جنوب نابلس pic.twitter.com/goc5b1vsuT — وكالة صفا (@SafaPs) July 9, 2023

The report has not yet been confirmed by Israeli or Palestinian authorities. The Palestinian village was torched after a deadly terrorist attack near Eli last month.