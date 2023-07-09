Man indicted on suspicion of employing terrorist behind Bnei Brak attack

A resident of Bnei Brak was indicted on charges of employing the terrorist who committed a stabbing attack in Bnei Brak earlier this month, police stated on Sunday.

Last week, a man was lightly injured after being stabbed by a Palestinian teenager in Bnei Brak. Police opened an investigation and the next day arrested a 68-year-old man from Bnei Brak on suspicion of employing and harboring the Palestinian and his brother who were in Israel illegally.

Polic officers from the crime fighting unit of the Dan district found that the accused had deleted conversations he had with the terrorist and his brother from his cell phone the day after the attack.