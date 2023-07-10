Rabbi, son arrested for embezzling from state-funded schools

A regional council rabbi who managed an association of state-funded schools was arrested on Monday for embezzling funds, along with his son and the head of one of the schools.

The Lahav 433 National Fraud Investigation Unit said that it had been investigating the fraud based on information from the IDF.

The Rabbi had increased the association's funding and used the gains extensively for private needs. The suspects were brought in for questioning, and will be brought before a Peace Court in Beersheba for hearings on the extension of their detention.