Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has signed off on a warrant to hold an Israel citizen in administrative detention due to his suspected involvement in an act of arson against Palestinians, Army Radio reported.

Gallant's approval was done at the request of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency). The detainee is a 21-year-old resident of a settlement in the West Bank and it is not his first arrest, Army Radio reported.

This is a developing story.