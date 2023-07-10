The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Iceland sees small volcano eruption on Reykjanes peninsula near capital

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 10, 2023 21:20

Updated: JULY 10, 2023 21:51
Iceland's Fagradalsfjall volcano sputters lava from the uninhabited Meradalir Valley on the Reykjanes peninsula, about 20 miles from Reykjavik, Iceland August 5, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/KEN CEDENO/FILE PHOTO)
Iceland's Fagradalsfjall volcano sputters lava from the uninhabited Meradalir Valley on the Reykjanes peninsula, about 20 miles from Reykjavik, Iceland August 5, 2022.
A volcano has erupted on the Reykjanes peninsula in southwest Iceland, near the capital Reykjavik, following intense earthquake activity in the area, the country's Meteorological Office (IMO) said on Monday.

"At the moment, it's a very small eruption," said Matthew Roberts of the service and research division at the IMO. He added there was no direct imminent hazard to people living within the region.

The eruption was confirmed at 1640 GMT, he added.

Experts from the IMO will assess where exactly the lava is emerging and how the eruption evolves over the coming hours.

Images and live streams by local news outlet RUV showed lava and smoke emanating from a fissure in the ground on the side of the Fagradalsfjall mountain.



