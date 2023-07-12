High Court challenges law aimed at encouraging foreign worker to leave

The High Court of Justice challenged a law on Wednesday aimed at encouraging foreign workers to leave Israel after their visa ends by harming their social welfare funds as long as they don't leave.

The judges gave the state six months to amend the law, warning that it would be repealed otherwise.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir expressed outrage at the ruling, stating "This morning the High Court rejected again a law designed to encourage foreign workers to leave Israel. Today's rejection by the High Court is the exact proof why we are fighting with all our might to pass the legal reform. And the sooner the better."