Falling debris from drone attack hits Kyiv districts

Ukrainian Anti-Aircraft units engaged attacking drones for the third consecutive night in and around Kyiv early on Thursday and emergency services were investigating falling debris and explosions in three districts, officials said.

Kyiv's military administration said falling debris had struck Solomyanskyi district in the city center, with casualties and damage being clarified.

At least two people were injured.

Mayof Vitali Klitschko said debris had damaged one story of an apartment building in the Darnytskyi district east of the city, injuring two people. In the Shevchenkivskyi district futher west, a balcony had caught fire.

Explosions resounded in other Ukrainian regions, including Khmelnitskyi in the west, Mykolaiv in the south and Zaporizhzhi in the southeast.