BREAKING NEWS

Falling debris from drone attack hits Kyiv districts

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 13, 2023 02:17

Ukrainian Anti-Aircraft units engaged attacking drones for the third consecutive night in and around Kyiv early on Thursday and emergency services were investigating falling debris and explosions in three districts, officials said.

Kyiv's military administration said falling debris had struck Solomyanskyi district in the city center, with casualties and damage being clarified.

At least two people were injured.

Mayof Vitali Klitschko said debris had damaged one story of an apartment building in the Darnytskyi district east of the city, injuring two people. In the Shevchenkivskyi district futher west, a balcony had caught fire.

Explosions resounded in other Ukrainian regions, including Khmelnitskyi in the west, Mykolaiv in the south and Zaporizhzhi in the southeast.

US Commerce says its email system compromised
By REUTERS
07/13/2023 12:33 AM
Dead body discovered near plantation in Jordan Valley
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2023 09:57 PM
Elon Musk's AI firm xAI launches website
By REUTERS
07/12/2023 07:29 PM
Attempted shooting attack in West Bank, no wounded - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2023 05:27 PM
G7 nations unveil security framework for Ukraine
By REUTERS
07/12/2023 04:32 PM
Border Police, IDF seize terrorism funds worth NIS 650,000
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2023 02:36 PM
Shin Bet arrests 6 terrorists behind West Bank shooting attacks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2023 02:03 PM
Israel 'unaware' of any US decision to reevaluate relations - official
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2023 01:59 PM
High Court challenges law aimed at encouraging foreign worker to leave
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2023 12:53 PM
AG considering trying former MK Abir Kara for double voting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2023 12:00 PM
16-year-old girls suspected of torching Jerusalem building for TikTok
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2023 11:28 AM
US to begin negotiations with Ukraine on bilateral security assurrances
By REUTERS
07/12/2023 11:11 AM
Bedouin local council leaders may be prosecuted for bribery, favors
By MICHAEL STARR
07/12/2023 10:23 AM
30 Chinese military aircraft detected around Taiwan on Wednesday
By REUTERS
07/12/2023 07:57 AM
Police investigating suspected murder in Kafr Kara
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2023 07:21 AM
