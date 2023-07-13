High Court accepts state appeal to restore charges against Elovitch

The High Court of Justice accepted an appeal by the state to restore charges against Bezeq owner Shaul Elovitch and several Bezeq officers on Thursday morning after the Tel Aviv District Court ruled to drop large swathes of the indictment for corporate fraud and breach of trust in a Bezeq and Yes deal and a subsequent Yes-Spacecom deal.

The two charges will be added to the single charge Elovitch is facing, and other Bezeq officers will once again be placed under indictment.

A special auditing committee had been established to approve the deals, but the information and documents were leaked that gave a competitive advantage in negotiations.

While the district court dismissed the charges because the facts did not reveal a crime, the High Court felt this could not be unequivocally said without a hearing reviewing the evidence.