High Court accepts state appeal to restore charges against Elovitch

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JULY 13, 2023 09:31

Updated: JULY 13, 2023 10:06

The High Court of Justice accepted an appeal by the state to restore charges against Bezeq owner Shaul Elovitch and several Bezeq officers on Thursday morning after the Tel Aviv District Court ruled to drop large swathes of the indictment for corporate fraud and breach of trust in a Bezeq and Yes deal and a subsequent Yes-Spacecom deal.

The two charges will be added to the single charge Elovitch is facing, and other Bezeq officers will once again be placed under indictment.

A special auditing committee had been established to approve the deals, but the information and documents were leaked that gave a competitive advantage in negotiations.

While the district court dismissed the charges because the facts did not reveal a crime, the High Court felt this could not be unequivocally said without a hearing reviewing the evidence.

Shooting attack targets IDF post near Tulkarem, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/13/2023 10:50 AM
Falling debris from drone attack hits Kyiv districts
By REUTERS
07/13/2023 02:17 AM
US Commerce says its email system compromised
By REUTERS
07/13/2023 12:33 AM
Dead body discovered near plantation in Jordan Valley
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2023 09:57 PM
Elon Musk's AI firm xAI launches website
By REUTERS
07/12/2023 07:29 PM
Attempted shooting attack in West Bank, no wounded - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2023 05:27 PM
G7 nations unveil security framework for Ukraine
By REUTERS
07/12/2023 04:32 PM
Border Police, IDF seize terrorism funds worth NIS 650,000
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2023 02:36 PM
Shin Bet arrests 6 terrorists behind West Bank shooting attacks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2023 02:03 PM
Israel 'unaware' of any US decision to reevaluate relations - official
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2023 01:59 PM
High Court challenges law aimed at encouraging foreign worker to leave
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2023 12:53 PM
AG considering trying former MK Abir Kara for double voting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2023 12:00 PM
16-year-old girls suspected of torching Jerusalem building for TikTok
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2023 11:28 AM
US to begin negotiations with Ukraine on bilateral security assurrances
By REUTERS
07/12/2023 11:11 AM
Bedouin local council leaders may be prosecuted for bribery, favors
By MICHAEL STARR
07/12/2023 10:23 AM
