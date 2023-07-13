The man suspected of placing a threatening note against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Netanyahu's brother's grave is suspected of writing the threat in order to convince the prime minister to invade the Gaza Strip and return the Israelis being held captive there, according to an indictment issued against the suspect.

The suspect, a 26-year-old man from Kfar Saba, wrote the threatening letter after watching the state memorial ceremony for Operation Protective Edge last month. IDF Lt. Hadar Goldin, whose body has been held captive in Gaza for nine years, had served as a counselor for the suspect in a youth group in the past.

The suspect is charged with the crime of blackmail through threats. The prosecution has argued that the suspect's actions "were carried out after prior, careful, and calculated planning in a way that could harm the public and the foundations of the democratic regime."

Goldin was kidnapped during Operation Protective Edge in 2014 in an ambush by Hamas terrorists. St.-Sgt. Oron Shaul's body was also kidnapped in a separate attack during the 2014 operation. Hamas is also holding civilians Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed captive in Gaza.