Bedouins indicted for allegedly throwing stones at Jewish drivers

Two Bedouins were indicted on suspicion of targeting Jewish drivers with stones in the Negev last month, Israel Police and the Shin Bet announced on Thursday.

The two suspects, residents of a Bedouin village in the Negev, are suspected of throwing stones at vehicles at the Nabatim intersection on Highway 25. No injuries were reported in the incidents, although a number of vehicles were damaged.

Investigators found that the two specifically picked out cars they believed were driven by Jews as revenge for enforcement operations carried out by police in their village.