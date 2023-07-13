The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Bedouins indicted for allegedly throwing stones at Jewish drivers

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 13, 2023 12:38

Two Bedouins were indicted on suspicion of targeting Jewish drivers with stones in the Negev last month, Israel Police and the Shin Bet announced on Thursday.

The two suspects, residents of a Bedouin village in the Negev, are suspected of throwing stones at vehicles at the Nabatim intersection on Highway 25. No injuries were reported in the incidents, although a number of vehicles were damaged.

Investigators found that the two specifically picked out cars they believed were driven by Jews as revenge for enforcement operations carried out by police in their village.

Another day of judicial reform protests planned for Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/13/2023 05:04 PM
President Isaac Herzog meets with Netanyahu before US trip
By LAHAV HARKOV
07/13/2023 05:02 PM
Simultaneous anti-reform protests planned for Israel, US
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/13/2023 01:48 PM
United Hatzalah EMT killed in car accident in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/13/2023 01:44 PM
Israel Medical Association threatens strike if judicial reform bill pass
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/13/2023 01:43 PM
Netanyahu to visit Cyprus in two weeks - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/13/2023 12:00 PM
Man who threatened Netanyahu wanted him to return Hadar Goldin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/13/2023 11:59 AM
Shooting attack targets IDF post near Tulkarem, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/13/2023 10:50 AM
High Court accepts state appeal to restore charges against Elovitch
By MICHAEL STARR
07/13/2023 09:31 AM
Falling debris from drone attack hits Kyiv districts
By REUTERS
07/13/2023 02:17 AM
US Commerce says its email system compromised
By REUTERS
07/13/2023 12:33 AM
Dead body discovered near plantation in Jordan Valley
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2023 09:57 PM
Elon Musk's AI firm xAI launches website
By REUTERS
07/12/2023 07:29 PM
Attempted shooting attack in West Bank, no wounded - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2023 05:27 PM
G7 nations unveil security framework for Ukraine
By REUTERS
07/12/2023 04:32 PM
