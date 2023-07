The Israel Medical Association is set to announce that it will go on strike if the judicial reform continues on Thursday, according to Israeli media.

Earlier in the day, about 1,000 doctors signed a letter calling on the association to threaten such a strike, writing "A few days of suffering now are preferable to eras of third world medicine as is customary in non-democratic regimes. We will not be like the intellectuals, scientists, and educated people of Germany in 1933."