Anti-judicial reform protests will be held simultaneously in Israel and the US on Thursday evening at 8 p.m. Israel time.

In Israel, the protests will take place in front of the US consulate in Tel Aviv and in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's homes in Caesarea and Jerusalem.

In the US, protests will be conducted in a number of cities, including New York City, Washington, DC, Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, Seattle, Las Vegas, Houston, and Austin.