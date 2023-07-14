The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Tornado damages 125 homes in suburb of Canadian capital Ottawa

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 14, 2023 01:55

A tornado touched down in a suburb of the Canadian capital Ottawa on Thursday, damaging an estimated 125 homes and leaving another 1600 without power but resulting in only one minor injury, emergency services said.

The tornado hit Barrhaven, 17 kilometers southwest of the city center, around 1245 p.m. ET (1645 GMT), roughly the same time Environment Canada forecasters issued a weather warning for the region.

Damage included shingles ripped off roofs, broken windows and felled trees, Kim Ayotte, Ottawa's general manager of emergency and protective service told a news conference.

There is no cost estimate for the damages yet.

"At this time there's been only one person who suffered minor injuries during this event," said acting Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell, adding officers were going door-to-door to check on residents.

US bans former Panama president for 'significant corruption' - Blinken
By REUTERS
07/14/2023 12:46 AM
25-year-old man killed in shooting in Fureidis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2023 12:33 AM
US resists calls by Trump to postpone trial in classified documents case
By REUTERS
07/13/2023 11:43 PM
Attempted shooting attack in Asael, no casualties reported
By SHLOMI HELLER/WALLA!
07/13/2023 11:37 PM
Wagner forces not engaged in Ukraine in any significant way - Pentagon
By REUTERS
07/13/2023 10:56 PM
Three Israelis injured in clashes with Palestinians in West Bank
By SHLOMI HELLER/WALLA!
07/13/2023 08:55 PM
Biden: Russia cannot maintain war in Ukraine for years
By REUTERS
07/13/2023 06:08 PM
Secret Service ends White House cocaine probe, no suspect found - CNN
By REUTERS
07/13/2023 05:34 PM
Another day of judicial reform protests planned for Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/13/2023 05:04 PM
Simultaneous anti-reform protests planned for Israel, US
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/13/2023 01:48 PM
United Hatzalah EMT killed in car accident in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/13/2023 01:44 PM
Israel Medical Association threatens strike if judicial reform bill pass
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/13/2023 01:43 PM
Bedouins indicted for allegedly throwing stones at Jewish drivers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/13/2023 12:38 PM
Netanyahu to visit Cyprus in two weeks - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/13/2023 12:00 PM
Man who threatened Netanyahu wanted him to return Hadar Goldin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/13/2023 11:59 AM
