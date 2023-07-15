The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Arab council heads to protest in front of gov't meeting Sunday

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 15, 2023 19:42

The heads of Arab councils will arrive on Sunday to demonstrate in front of the weekly cabinet meeting in the Knesset under the slogan "We want to live" after eight people were murdered across Arab society in the last two days.

"This is not just a problem for Arab society, it's a crisis for Israeli society as a whole," says Moder Younes, chairman of the Committee of Heads of Arab Councils. "After 120 murders in six months, everyone already understands that Itamar Ben-Gvir is not the solution, he is the problem."

Clashes between Arab residents and the police in the Silwan neighborhood
By SHLOMI HELLER/WALLA!
07/15/2023 07:12 PM
4 civilians killed in RSF drone attack on hospital in Sudan's Omdurman
By REUTERS
07/15/2023 06:29 PM
15-year-old drowns in pool, MDA personnel perform CPR
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/15/2023 01:46 PM
'Day of Resistance' to be held on Tuesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/15/2023 12:37 PM
Israeli killed in car accident in Georgia
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/15/2023 11:36 AM
Suspected terrorist infiltration detected in southern West Bank - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/15/2023 11:27 AM
South Korea President Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine - Yonhap
By REUTERS
07/15/2023 10:52 AM
Belarus says it has reached agreement with Wagner to train its military
By REUTERS
07/14/2023 09:57 PM
Accused Russian intelligence operative extradited to US from Estonia
By REUTERS
07/14/2023 06:29 PM
23-year-old man killed by father in violent incident in Modi'in
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2023 04:39 PM
South Korea calls for cooperation with US, Japan against North's threats
By REUTERS
07/14/2023 03:26 PM
Wagner fighters are training Belarusian soldiers in Belarus
By REUTERS
07/14/2023 03:09 PM
Biden administration forgives $39 bln in student debt- CNBC
By REUTERS
07/14/2023 02:22 PM
Israel Police find improvised pipe bomb during a car search
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2023 01:26 PM
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes near coast of Chiapas, Mexico - GFZ
By REUTERS
07/14/2023 01:08 PM
