Arab council heads to protest in front of gov't meeting Sunday

The heads of Arab councils will arrive on Sunday to demonstrate in front of the weekly cabinet meeting in the Knesset under the slogan "We want to live" after eight people were murdered across Arab society in the last two days.

"This is not just a problem for Arab society, it's a crisis for Israeli society as a whole," says Moder Younes, chairman of the Committee of Heads of Arab Councils. "After 120 murders in six months, everyone already understands that Itamar Ben-Gvir is not the solution, he is the problem."