Two arrested for vandalizing Jerusalem church

Two Jerusalem residents were arrested on Saturday night on suspicion of having vandalized the Polish Church on Hahoma HaShlishit Street in Jerusalem, according to police.

The two men, aged 18 and 24, were taken in for questioning after reports of vandalism were received over the weekend and police opened an investigation. A total of four suspects were arrested and only two are being brought to court.

"We take damage to religious institutions and sites very seriously," Israel Police said in a statement. "The police will continue to act against acts of violence and vandalism in the holy places pertaining to all religions. We will also continue to work to maintain security and order, and to fight resolutely and uncompromisingly against criminals wherever they may be and those who harm holy places."