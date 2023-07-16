A-G will not force Netanyahu to resign - report

Attorney-General Gali Baharav Miara submitted her preliminary response on Sunday to the petition put forward in April by the Fortress Democracy group to order Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign from his position.

She reportedly informed the judges of the High Court that, in her opinion, the petition should be rejected outright.

The petition was filed on April 19 after Netanyahu had announced in a March 23 speech that he would be involving himself in the judicial reform. The petition had also called for an interim order preventing Netanyahu from engaging with matters related to the reform.

