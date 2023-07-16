Right-wing activists call to block 'left-wing' towns, kibbutzim

Right-wing activists called on Sunday for people to block the entrances and exits to kibbutzim, towns, institutions and companies that they say are linked to anti-judicial reform protests on Tuesday in order to block anti-reform protests.

According to the announcements being shared by right-wing social media users, they intend to block the entrances from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The activists advised those interested that only five cars are needed to block a gate.

The posts include a list of town the activists intend to block, including Kfar Aza, Degania, Nahalal, Mishmar David, and Bat Hefer, among others.