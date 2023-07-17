The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Traffic stopped on Russia's Crimean Bridge due to 'emergency'

Russia's Grey Zone channel, a heavily followed Telegram channel affiliated with the Wagner mercenary group, reported that there were two strikes on the bridge at 03:04 a.m. and 03:20 a.m.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 17, 2023 04:41

Updated: JULY 17, 2023 05:15
A view shows the damaged Chonhar bridge connecting Russian-held parts of Ukraine's Kherson region to the Crimean peninsula, following what Russian-appointed officials say was a Ukrainian missile attack, in this picture released June 22, 2023. (photo credit: Russian-installed leader of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo via Telegram/Handout via REUTERS)
A view shows the damaged Chonhar bridge connecting Russian-held parts of Ukraine's Kherson region to the Crimean peninsula, following what Russian-appointed officials say was a Ukrainian missile attack, in this picture released June 22, 2023.
(photo credit: Russian-installed leader of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo via Telegram/Handout via REUTERS)

Traffic was stopped at the Russian-built Crimean Bridge linking the Crimean peninsula to the Russian region of Krasnodar due to "an emergency" situation, Russia-installed Governor Sergei Aksyonov wrote on the Telegram messaging app early on Monday.

Aksyonov said the emergency occurred on the 145th pillar of the bridge from the Krasnodar territory. He did not provide any further detail.

Explosions were reported

The RBC-Ukraine news agency reported that explosions were heard on the bridge.

Russia's Grey Zone channel, a heavily followed Telegram channel affiliated with the Wagner mercenary group, reported that there were two strikes on the bridge at 03:04 a.m. (0004 GMT) and 03:20 a.m.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports.

A view shows the damaged Chonhar bridge connecting Russian-held parts of Ukraine's Kherson region to the Crimean peninsula, following what Russian-appointed officials say was a Ukrainian missile attack, in this picture released June 22, 2023 (credit: Russian-installed leader of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo via Telegram/Handout via REUTERS)A view shows the damaged Chonhar bridge connecting Russian-held parts of Ukraine's Kherson region to the Crimean peninsula, following what Russian-appointed officials say was a Ukrainian missile attack, in this picture released June 22, 2023 (credit: Russian-installed leader of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo via Telegram/Handout via REUTERS)

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Crimea was annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014, but is internationally recognized as part of Ukraine.

The 12-mile (19-km) road and rail bridge was damaged by an explosion last October, in an attack that the Kremlin said had been orchestrated by Ukrainian security forces. Ukraine admitted only indirectly to the attack months later.

Residents asked not to travel on Crimean Bridge

Russian-installed Governor Sergei Aksyonov asked people to refrain from travelling on the Crimean Bridge connecting the peninsula to Russia on Monday, after reporting earlier an "emergency situation" on the bridge.



