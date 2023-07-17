Israel falls to France in U20 Euro final

The Israel Under-20 National Basketball Team’s European Championship dream run ended with a 89-79 overtime loss to France in Sunday night's final as it came away with the silver medal.

Head coach Elad Hasin’s young blue-and-white were led by Noam Yaacov with 31 points and American-Israel Danny Wolf, with 17 points and 16 rebounds from Yale University, and surprised many with stunning wins against Spain, Germany and Belgium in the knockout rounds. However, their valiant effort just came up short against Les Bleus in Heraklion.

Over the past seven years, Israel has won the tournament twice while coming in second a pair of times as well.