BREAKING NEWS

Fifteen arrested in West Bank overnight - IDF

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 17, 2023 09:17

Fifteen wanted persons throughout the West Bank were arrested overnight on Sunday, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit. 

Seven were arrested across the cities of Jilbon, Jalma, Akev, Bir Zeit, and Nablus. Three more were arrested in Beit Omer, during which time Israeli security vehicles were attacked with stones and a Molotov cocktail as they were departing.

Another two people were arrested in Ein Sultan and the Aqbat Jaber refugee camp.

Finally, two additional wanted persons were arrested Beit Kahil and Tarkamiya, and another was detained in the Al Fawar refugee camp. Israeli forces also found a phone and documents used by the perpetrator of the shooting attack which was carried out near the Tekoa Junction on Sunday morning.

No injuries were reported among Israeli personnel.

Suspected hate crime in Abu Ghosh - police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/17/2023 09:30 AM
Ukraine says troops retake 7 sq km of territory towards Bakhmut
By REUTERS
07/17/2023 08:42 AM
Two women arrested during protest in front of May Golan's residence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/17/2023 07:54 AM
Ehud Olmert: The US should re-evaluate relations with Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/17/2023 07:45 AM
Israel falls to France in U20 Euro final
By JOSHUA HALICKMAN
07/17/2023 04:59 AM
US climate envoy Kerry arrives for talks with Chinese counterpart
By REUTERS
07/17/2023 04:03 AM
Ramat Hasharon resident arrested for threatening officials
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/16/2023 10:04 PM
New bill proposes giving rabbinical courts control over child support
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/16/2023 09:52 PM
Right-wing activists call to block 'left-wing' towns, kibbutzim
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/16/2023 09:26 PM
Ukraine-Russia War: Russian shelling injures at least 4 in Kharkiv
By REUTERS
07/16/2023 08:28 PM
Cop questioned on suspicion of assaulting anti-reform protester
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/16/2023 08:19 PM
100 million more shekels to be provided to yeshiva students - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/16/2023 08:13 PM
Boat sinks with 20 onboard in Bangladesh's Buriganga river
By REUTERS
07/16/2023 08:03 PM
Protesters against violence in Arab sector block Highway 4
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/16/2023 07:13 PM
Foreign Minister Eli Cohen lands in Kenya for official visit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/16/2023 04:44 PM
