Fifteen arrested in West Bank overnight - IDF

Fifteen wanted persons throughout the West Bank were arrested overnight on Sunday, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

Seven were arrested across the cities of Jilbon, Jalma, Akev, Bir Zeit, and Nablus. Three more were arrested in Beit Omer, during which time Israeli security vehicles were attacked with stones and a Molotov cocktail as they were departing.

Another two people were arrested in Ein Sultan and the Aqbat Jaber refugee camp.

Finally, two additional wanted persons were arrested Beit Kahil and Tarkamiya, and another was detained in the Al Fawar refugee camp. Israeli forces also found a phone and documents used by the perpetrator of the shooting attack which was carried out near the Tekoa Junction on Sunday morning.

No injuries were reported among Israeli personnel.