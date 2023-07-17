Demonstrators gather outside prison service conference in Modi'in

Approximately 20 people staged a protest outside a conference of the Israel Prison Service at the Culture Events Hall in Modi'in on Monday, according to Hebrew language media.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir reportedly arrived on the scene around 10 a.m. to attend the conference. The focus of the conference pertained to the incident of the 2021 prison escape from Gilboa prison.

The demonstrators chanted "democracy or rebellion" and "Israel is not a dictatorship."

This is a developing story.