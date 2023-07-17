The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Four horses killed, farm burns down in suspected northern Israel arson

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 17, 2023 19:01

Four horses were killed and infrastructural damage worth some hundreds of thousands of shekels was caused in a farm that was set on fire on Monday evening in the Kfar Shamai, near Safed, in northern Israel.

Firefighters who arrived at the scene assisted in rescuing nine more horses from the farm and extinguished the fire. Israel Police have opened an investigation into the circumstances behind the incident, which is currently being examined as deliberate arson. 

Police chief Kobi Shabtai toured the damaged farm with Regional Council Head Amit Sofer, where Sofer turned to Shabtai and stated, "This is terrorism in every way: including threats of murder, shooting at farmers and business owners, and burning property and animals as we saw last night.

"We demand from you today, Police Commissioner: enough, enough with terror, enough with threats, enough with arson, enough with extortion, enough with the destructive harm to business owners." Sofer further added, "We demand from the government and the ministers to impose sovereignty here in the heart of Galilee, in the heart of the State of Israel."

Two killed in Russian shelling of Ukrainian town near border
By REUTERS
07/17/2023 06:37 PM
Mediterranean heatwave set to intensify, new records possible
By REUTERS
07/17/2023 05:58 PM
IDF appoints first-ever military attaché in Morocco
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/17/2023 04:53 PM
Belarus says it shot down Ukrainian reconnaissance drone
By REUTERS
07/17/2023 04:05 PM
Suspect arrested following murder of Yair Hadad
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/17/2023 01:21 PM
Demonstrators gather outside prison service conference in Modi'in
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/17/2023 10:21 AM
Fifteen arrested in West Bank overnight - IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/17/2023 09:17 AM
Two women arrested during protest in front of May Golan's residence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/17/2023 07:54 AM
Ehud Olmert: The US should re-evaluate relations with Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/17/2023 07:45 AM
Israel falls to France in U20 Euro final
By JOSHUA HALICKMAN
07/17/2023 04:59 AM
US climate envoy Kerry arrives for talks with Chinese counterpart
By REUTERS
07/17/2023 04:03 AM
Ramat Hasharon resident arrested for threatening officials
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/16/2023 10:04 PM
New bill proposes giving rabbinical courts control over child support
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/16/2023 09:52 PM
Right-wing activists call to block 'left-wing' towns, kibbutzim
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/16/2023 09:26 PM
Ukraine-Russia War: Russian shelling injures at least 4 in Kharkiv
By REUTERS
07/16/2023 08:28 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by