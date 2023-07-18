The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
US army soldier in North Korea custody after crossing inter-Korean border

The person was taking part in a tour to the Joint Security Area, the border village in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 18, 2023 13:34

Updated: JULY 18, 2023 13:47
US soldiers take part in a military exercise which is a part of the Freedom Shield joint military exercise between South Korea and US, at a training field near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Pocheon, South Korea, March 19, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI)
US soldiers take part in a military exercise which is a part of the Freedom Shield joint military exercise between South Korea and US, at a training field near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Pocheon, South Korea, March 19, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI)

A US national is likely to be in North Korean custody after crossing the inter-Korean border during a tour without approval, the United Nations Command said on Tuesday.

The person was taking part in a tour to the Joint Security Area, the border village in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas where soldiers from both sides stand guard.

South Korea's Dong-a Ilbo daily, citing South Korea's army, reported that the person was a US army soldier.

"A US National on a JSA orientation tour crossed, without authorization, the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)," the UN Command said on Twitter.

"We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident," it added, referring to North Korea's People's Army.



