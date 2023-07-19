The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Russian attack damages Chornomorsk port grain infrastructure, destroys grain - Kyiv

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 19, 2023 15:14

Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky said on Wednesday that a "considerable" amount of grain export infrastructure at Chornomorsk port in Ukraine's Odesa region had been damaged in a Russian attack.

The attack also destroyed 60,000 tons of grain at the port that should have been loaded and shipped via the Black Sea Grain Initiative 60 days ago, he said.

"The night-time attack put a considerable part of the grain export infrastructure in the port of Chornomorsk out of operation," Solsky said on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia attacked Odesa and nearby Chornomorsk after quitting a deal on Monday that allowed the safe passage of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea.

