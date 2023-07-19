Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky said on Wednesday that a "considerable" amount of grain export infrastructure at Chornomorsk port in Ukraine's Odesa region had been damaged in a Russian attack.

The attack also destroyed 60,000 tons of grain at the port that should have been loaded and shipped via the Black Sea Grain Initiative 60 days ago, he said.

"The night-time attack put a considerable part of the grain export infrastructure in the port of Chornomorsk out of operation," Solsky said on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia attacked Odesa and nearby Chornomorsk after quitting a deal on Monday that allowed the safe passage of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea.