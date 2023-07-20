The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Chinese consular building damaged in Russian attack on Ukraine's Odesa - governor

"It shows the enemy does not pay attention to anything," Kiper said on the Telegram messaging app.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 20, 2023 13:12

Updated: JULY 20, 2023 13:34
A view shows a part of a suicide drone Geran, which local authorities consider to be Iranian made unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Shahed-131/136, shot down during a Russian overnight strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine May 4, 2023 (photo credit: PRESS SERVICE OF THE OPREATIVE COMMAND SOUTH OF THE UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
A view shows a part of a suicide drone Geran, which local authorities consider to be Iranian made unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Shahed-131/136, shot down during a Russian overnight strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine May 4, 2023
(photo credit: PRESS SERVICE OF THE OPREATIVE COMMAND SOUTH OF THE UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

A building at the Chinese consulate in Odesa was damaged in a Russian missile and drone attack on the southern Ukrainian port city, regional governor Oleh Kiper said on Thursday.

The damage appeared to be minor. Kiper posted a photograph online showing the building with broken windows.

Russia, which is an ally of China, attacked the port cities of Odesa and Mykolaiv overnight for the third successive night.

Reactions to the hit on the consular

"The aggressor is deliberately hitting the port infrastructure - administrative and residential buildings nearby were damaged, also the consulate of the People's Republic of China. It shows the enemy does not pay attention to anything," Kiper said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his daily late-night video address on Wednesday that 60,000 tons of agricultural products destroyed in a Russian air strike on Odesa port had been intended for shipment to China.



