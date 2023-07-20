The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Ukraine to receive $1.5 billion loan from World Bank

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 20, 2023 16:48

Updated: JULY 20, 2023 17:38

Ukraine will receive a $1.5 billion loan from the World Bank guaranteed by the government of Japan, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Thursday.

The loan will be used to strengthen social protection, provide assistance to people during Russia's war on Ukraine, and rebuild the economy, Shmyhal said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

The World Bank and International Finance Corporation (IFC) also plan to mobilize more than $8 billion for new programs in the country, Shmyhal said in a later tweet.

The World Bank and its partners have mobilized $34 billion to help Ukraine, of which more than $22 billion has already been received, Shmyhal said.

Ukraine relies on financial aid from its foreign partners to be able to cover its budget deficit.

