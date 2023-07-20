The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Former Mossad chief: This is the last democratic government in Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 20, 2023 17:33

Former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo warned that the current government will be "the last democratic government in Israel" if the reasonableness standard bill is passed, during a press conference in front of the High Court of Justice on Thursday.

"In two or three days, we will be able to crown Israel as a former democracy. The law that is now being proposed to abolish the reasonableness standard constitutes the end of democracy, and allows the International Criminal Court in The Hague to investigate and prosecute IDF soldiers," warned Pardo. "We will be similar to Iran and Hungary - ostensibly a democracy, in practice a dictatorship."

The former Mossad chief stressed that after passing the reform, any government will be able to do whatever it wants, presenting examples including the possibility of running public transportation through Bnei Brak on Yom Kippur, claiming that the government will act to prevent fair elections. "No government in the world that creates such a law will allow another government to step in its shoes," warned Pardo.

Netanyahu expected to speak on judicial reform's reasonableness bill
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/20/2023 05:38 PM
University presidents announce strike in response to judicial reform
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/20/2023 05:26 PM
Egyptian rights researcher and lawyer freed from detention
By REUTERS
07/20/2023 05:23 PM
Hospital worker suspected of indecent acts against patient's mother
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/20/2023 04:56 PM
Ukraine to receive $1.5 billion loan from World Bank
By REUTERS
07/20/2023 04:48 PM
State inquiry on Meron disaster formulating final recommendations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/20/2023 04:33 PM
Russia restricts movements of British diplomats - foreign ministry
By REUTERS
07/20/2023 03:54 PM
IDF officer killed in training accident in southern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/20/2023 03:38 PM
Ukraine: ships to Russian ports potential carriers military cargo
By REUTERS
07/20/2023 03:27 PM
North Korea: deployment US strategic assets condition nuclear weapon use
By REUTERS
07/20/2023 03:19 PM
Iran warns against unloading Iranian oil from seized tanker
By REUTERS
07/20/2023 10:59 AM
Ukraine says it destroyed 5 missiles, 13 drones in Russian strike
By REUTERS
07/20/2023 08:49 AM
Palestinian arrested after approaching Ben-Gvir's home with a knife
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/20/2023 08:17 AM
One killed in Kafr Kassem shooting overnight as Arab sector crime rises
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/20/2023 07:56 AM
One killed by Ukrainian drone strike in Crimea - RIA
By REUTERS
07/20/2023 06:26 AM
