Former Mossad chief: This is the last democratic government in Israel

Former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo warned that the current government will be "the last democratic government in Israel" if the reasonableness standard bill is passed, during a press conference in front of the High Court of Justice on Thursday.

"In two or three days, we will be able to crown Israel as a former democracy. The law that is now being proposed to abolish the reasonableness standard constitutes the end of democracy, and allows the International Criminal Court in The Hague to investigate and prosecute IDF soldiers," warned Pardo. "We will be similar to Iran and Hungary - ostensibly a democracy, in practice a dictatorship."

The former Mossad chief stressed that after passing the reform, any government will be able to do whatever it wants, presenting examples including the possibility of running public transportation through Bnei Brak on Yom Kippur, claiming that the government will act to prevent fair elections. "No government in the world that creates such a law will allow another government to step in its shoes," warned Pardo.