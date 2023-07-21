Dozens of protestors outside Tel Aviv police station

Dozens of people demonstrated early Friday morning in front of the central Tel Aviv police station, where eight protesters who were arrested during the "Night of Resistance" demonstrations.

Police are working to remove the protesters. Among the protestors is Bar Pakula, one of the leaders of the student protest.

Currently, attorney Gabi Laski is not being allowed into the station. Police officers are forcefully turning away protesters who came to support the detainees in front of the police gate in Savidor a few minutes ago.