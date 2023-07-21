The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Russian navy rehearses firing rockets at surface objects in Black Sea after warning to Ukraine

"The crew of the Ivanovets missile boat carried out live firing of anti-ship cruise missiles at a target vessel..." the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 21, 2023 11:19

Updated: JULY 21, 2023 12:51
A still image from a video, released by Russia's Defence Ministry, shows what it said to be the guided missile ship Ivanovets firing a rocket during drills in the Black Sea, in this image taken from video released July 21, 2023. (photo credit: Russian Defense Ministry/Reuters)
A still image from a video, released by Russia's Defence Ministry, shows what it said to be the guided missile ship Ivanovets firing a rocket during drills in the Black Sea, in this image taken from video released July 21, 2023.
(photo credit: Russian Defense Ministry/Reuters)

Russia's Defense Ministry said on Friday that its Black Sea Fleet had practiced firing rockets at surface targets in a live fire exercise, two days after it warned that ships heading to Ukraine's Black Sea ports could be considered military targets.

Russia issued its warning earlier this week after it quit the Black Sea grain deal on Monday, revoking security guarantees for ships carrying Ukrainian grain.

Kyiv subsequently said it wanted to set up a temporary shipping route to try and continue its grain exports, prompting Russia to warn that any ships traveling to Ukraine's Black Sea ports would be seen as possibly carrying military cargoes.

Russian Defense Ministry statements 

"In accordance with the combat training plan of the Black Sea Fleet forces, the crew of the Ivanovets missile boat carried out live firing of anti-ship cruise missiles at a target vessel..." the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Telemetry data and video monitoring from unmanned aerial vehicles confirmed the success of the exercise, and the target vessel was destroyed as a result of the rocket strike," it added.

A still image from a video, released by Russia's Defence Ministry, shows what it said to be the guided missile ship Ivanovets firing a rocket during drills in the Black Sea, in this image taken from video released July 21, 2023 (credit: RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)A still image from a video, released by Russia's Defence Ministry, shows what it said to be the guided missile ship Ivanovets firing a rocket during drills in the Black Sea, in this image taken from video released July 21, 2023 (credit: RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

It said its fleet had also rehearsed closing off areas temporarily ruled off limits to shipping and had practiced "apprehending an offending vessel."

Kremlin: Ukraine poses danger to civilian shipping in Black Sea

The Kremlin said on Friday that what it called Ukraine's "unpredictable" actions posed a danger to civilian shipping in the Black Sea, and accused Kyiv of carrying out "terrorist attacks" in the area.

Russia warned earlier this week that ships heading to Ukraine's Black Sea ports could be considered military targets, after it revoked their security guarantees by quitting the Black Sea grain deal.



